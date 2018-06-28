GOP lawmaker says 'white kids' remark taken out of context

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.

Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.

(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...

(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, second from right, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent offensive racial remarks, with other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Phoenix...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, middle, smiles as Rev. Jarrett Maupin, left, speaks at a community forum as Stringer tries to explain his recent immigration remarks, with other community members at a local restaura...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent immigration remarks, with other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Phoenix. Stringer was videotape...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent immigration remarks, with other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Phoenix. Stringer was videotape...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, right, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent immigration remarks, with Rev. Jarrett Maupin, left, and other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 20...

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona Republican who was asked to resign after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing school integration said at a community forum Wednesday that his comments were taken out of context.

State Rep. David Stringer, a Prescott Republican running for re-election, met with Reverend Jarrett Maupin and a group of citizens at a Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Phoenix. He said he went to apologize and have a discussion about criminal justice reform - which he said is his top priority.

"If there are people in this room who are offended, I am going to apologize for making statements that allowed someone else to excerpt them, misrepresent them to the community," he said. "If someone looks at the totality of my remarks, I think they will see that they did not have an explicitly racist overtone, which is something that had been represented in the media."

Stringer was also recorded saying immigration is an "existential threat" to the United States. His June 11 speech at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum was livestreamed on Facebook and was available to watch on his campaign page. It was later removed.

A statewide Democratic candidate circulated a clip of the video on social media.

The state Republican Party chairman Jonathan Lines and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had called on Stringer to resign immediately.

On Wednesday, meeting attendees peppered Stringer with questions about whether he meant what he said and about his criminal justice reform plans. He gave long answers about the modern history of immigration and why he thinks that demographic change can be politically destabilizing. He said he isn't a white nationalist and doesn't have any affiliations with alt-right organizations.

Renee Huff of Phoenix told Stringer to use the term "people of color" instead of "minority." She said she'll be watching to see if he begins to act differently and follows through on criminal justice reform efforts.

"I'm hoping and praying he is speaking thoughtfully," she said.

Maupin said he let Stringer come to the meeting "in the spirit of dialogue" - not to grant forgiveness. He said he hoped the meeting could open Stringer's eyes.

"It's time for him to take some action legislatively, go back to that chamber and tell the white male, predominantly, older Republicans that some things have to change," he said.

Stringer said, if re-elected, he wants to work on criminal justice issues like "de-felonizing" marijuana possession, and improving the process to expunge criminal records.

Arizona Republican Party spokeswoman Ayshia Connors said Lines' call for Stringer's resignation still stands, and she blasted Stringer's "apology tour."

"The optics of this are despicable and it just go to show how tone-deaf David Stringer really is," she said. "I don't know who put him up to this, but it was an awful move."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.