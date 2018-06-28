Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Los Angeles County welfare officials have said the boy previously reported that he had been beaten, locked up and was not fed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Kareem Leiva was arrested Wednesday in the death of Anthony Avalos.

The boy died June 21 at a hospital in Lancaster after his mother said he fell down stairs.

County welfare officials said the boy had injuries to his head, showed signs of malnourishment and likely died from abuse.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services had received dozen referrals over several years about Avalos.

