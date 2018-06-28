Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

Thursday, June 28 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:16:58 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>
(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
(Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, current and former Baylor students hold a rally warning of sexual assaults on and off campus in Waco, Texas. A former athletic director at Baylor University, Ian ...
The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation's largest Baptist school.More >>
Prosecutors say a 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a Southern California retirement home to try to kill his neighbor and then opened fire on responding firefighters, killing a veteran fire captain.More >>
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.
The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>
(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...
The man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more, has been charged with federal hate crimes.More >>