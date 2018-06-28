DA: Man set off explosive before retirement home shooting

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man they believe lured firefighters to a Southern California retirement home in order to shoot them.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach firefighter honor guard carry a wreath outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a Southern California retirement home to try to kill his neighbor and then opened fire on responding firefighters, killing a veteran fire captain.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Wednesday that Thomas Kim faces murder, explosives and other charges after Monday's shooting in Long Beach.

Prosecutors say Kim had been feuding with a woman who lived above him in the retirement home and set off an explosive device "with the intent to kill her."

They say when firefighters responded, Kim sat at the opposite end of the hallway and opened fire, killing Fire Capt. Dave Rosa and wounding another firefighter. Police said an elderly resident was also shot.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kim has an attorney.

