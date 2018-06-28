DA: Man set off explosive before retirement home shooting

Thursday, June 28 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:15:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach firefighter honor guard carry a wreath outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif...
Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man they believe lured firefighters to a Southern California retirement home in order to shoot them.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:14:54 GMT
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...
Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:14:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:12:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...
Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:12:24 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:06:54 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...
California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
Thursday, June 28 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:06:31 GMT
(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...
For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a Southern California retirement home to try to kill his neighbor and then opened fire on responding firefighters, killing a veteran fire captain.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Wednesday that Thomas Kim faces murder, explosives and other charges after Monday's shooting in Long Beach.
Prosecutors say Kim had been feuding with a woman who lived above him in the retirement home and set off an explosive device "with the intent to kill her."
They say when firefighters responded, Kim sat at the opposite end of the hallway and opened fire, killing Fire Capt. Dave Rosa and wounding another firefighter. Police said an elderly resident was also shot.
It wasn't immediately clear if Kim has an attorney.
