Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

An Arizona Republican who was asked to resign after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing school integration said at a community forum Wednesday that his comments were taken out of context.

An Arizona Republican who was asked to resign after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing school integration said at a community forum Wednesday that his comments were taken out of...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, right, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent immigration remarks, with Rev. Jarrett Maupin, left, and other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 20...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, right, speaks at a community forum to explain his recent immigration remarks, with Rev. Jarrett Maupin, left, and other community members at a local restaurant Wednesday, June 27, 20...

GOP lawmaker says 'white kids' remark taken out of context

GOP lawmaker says 'white kids' remark taken out of context

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before an NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. A body has been found at a New Jersey home where Jenkins lives. Th...

(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Wednesday 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, whose body was discovered Tuesday.

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said William Jenkins is in custody in the Ontario County Jail in New York state. The investigation is ongoing.

Janoris Jenkins' home is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Janoris Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years, and on Wednesday the Bergen County prosecutor's office listed William Jenkins as living at the same address.

According to New York state department of corrections records, William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

Janoris Jenkins is entering his third season with the Giants. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the team in 2016 and had an outstanding first season when he was selected to be a starter in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

His second season did not go as well. The veteran was suspended for a game for violating team rules in late October and eventually had his season end in late November by an ankle injury that required surgery.

He has intercepted 16 passes in six seasons and scored nine touchdowns.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and -http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.