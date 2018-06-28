Federal hate crime charges filed in Virginia rally death

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

A ceremony will take place Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, to mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 19 wildland firefighters who were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The man accused of killing a woman when he plowed a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, now faces federal hate crime charges.

The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill dozens of other people who were injured. Another charge accuses him of "racially motivated violent interference."

"Last summer's violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "Today's indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation."

Authorities have said Fields, described by a former teacher as having a keen interest in Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, drove his speeding car into a group of people demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally Aug. 12 that drew hundreds of white nationalists to the college town, where officials planned to remove a Confederate monument.

Fields already faces state charges including first-degree murder and is set to face a jury trial later this year. He has been in custody since the rally. The attorney representing Fields on those counts couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The car attack came after the rally had descended into chaos - with violent brawling between attendees and counterdemonstrators - and authorities had forced the crowd to disband.

The eight-page indictment alleges Fields decided to attend the rally on or before Aug. 8. As he prepared to leave to travel to Charlottesville, a family member sent him a text message urging him to be careful, the indictment said.

Fields replied, "We're not the ones who need to be careful," and attached an image of Adolf Hitler, according to the indictment, which also says Fields used social media to promote racist views.

Fields then attended the rally Aug. 12, engaging in chants promoting white supremacist and other racist and anti-Semitic views, the indictment said.

After authorities forced the crowd to disband, Fields drove his car toward the area where a "racially and ethnically diverse crowd" had gathered to protest, the indictment said.

"Fields rapidly accelerated, through a stop sign and across a raised pedestrian mall, and drove directly into the crowd," it said.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Richmond Division thanked the business owners and Charlottesville residents who he said "worked with us and provided a massive volume of evidence in this case."

The federal civil rights case is not the first under Sessions' Justice Department, but it is certainly the most high-profile one. Critics of Sessions for the last year have been concerned about what they see as less aggressive enforcement of federal civil rights laws, and especially the Justice Department's lack of intervention against local police agencies with troubled relationships with minorities.

But in bringing the prosecution, Sessions appeared to assert himself as independent from President Donald Trump - who blamed the violence on both sides and was accused of emboldening racists - and suggested that the Justice Department would continue to treat racially motivated acts of violence as hate crimes.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Denise Lavoie in Charlottesville, Virginia, contributed to this report.

