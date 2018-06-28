The Latest: Uber cancels media event following fatal crash

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

Uber cancels show-and-tell of its self-driving vehicles after one was involved in a deadly crash in a Phoenix suburb.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

Desperation 'you can smell' as pot shops sell untested weed

New York City's buildings regulator has launched investigations at more than a dozen Kushner Cos. residential properties three days after The Associated Press reported that the real estate developer had filed false paperwork in buildings across the city.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

San Francisco becomes the largest US city to ban fur sales with a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin holds up a fur coat at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur items, a move that would hearten a...

Atlantic City's newest casinos have thrown open their doors to gamblers _ a day earlier than scheduled.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This June 26, 2018 photo shows workers putting the finishing touches on a large electric guitar replica on the front of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as Hard Rock on June 28, 2...

Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...

Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on the pedestrian death involving a self-driving vehicle in Tempe (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Uber has postponed a show-and-tell of its self-driving vehicles after one was involved in a deadly crash in Arizona.

Uber had planned a media event Thursday at its Tempe facility to show off its fleet, offer rides, and have engineers talk about the push to have vehicles operate on their own.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Arizona for months.

Police say one of them hit and killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg late Sunday as she stepped on to the street. Police say neither she nor the vehicle's backup driver showed signs of impairment.

Uber spokeswoman Stephanie Sedlak says the media event will be held at a later date.

3:35 p.m.

An Uber self-driving test vehicle was traveling around 40 mph when it struck and killed a woman late Sunday in a Phoenix suburb.

The death of 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg is believed to be the first known fatality by a self-driving test vehicle.

Tempe police Sgt. Ronald Elcock said Monday the agency hasn't drawn any conclusions about who is at fault.

He says Herzberg was struck immediately as she stepped on to the street outside of a crosswalk while walking a bicycle. He says neither Herzberg nor the man behind the wheel monitoring the vehicle showed signs of impairment.

The vehicle was in autonomous mode, meaning its computers and sensors were driving but the human can intervene.

Elcock says the investigation is in the early stages and will be aided by video footage of the scene.

2:10 p.m.

A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street.

Television video footage showed a bicycle with a twisted front wheel lying on a Tempe sidewalk, with the Uber vehicle nearby.

Tempe police say the crash involving an Uber SUV happened Sunday night in the first known fatality by a self-driving test vehicle.

They say 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg wasn't in a crosswalk when she was hit. She later died at a hospital.

Federal investigators were headed to Tempe on Monday to investigate. The agency says it will examine vehicle factors, human performance and electronic recorders.

11:50 a.m.

A woman who police say was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle has been identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. She is believed to be the first person killed by a self-driving vehicle.

Police in a Phoenix suburb says Herzberg had been walking outside of a crosswalk Sunday night when she was struck by the vehicle. She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Uber suspended its self-driving tests in a handful of cities Monday following the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a small team to Tempe to investigate what happened.

Uber expressed condolences to Herzberg's family and says it is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

10:35 a.m.

Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles.

The self-driving testing has been taking place in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Automakers and tech companies are competing to be first with the technology.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night.

Investigators say the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

10:15 a.m.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the crash happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

