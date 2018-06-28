Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

Uber cancels show-and-tell of its self-driving vehicles after one was involved in a deadly crash in a Phoenix suburb.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

New York City's buildings regulator has launched investigations at more than a dozen Kushner Cos. residential properties three days after The Associated Press reported that the real estate developer had filed false paperwork in buildings across the city.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

San Francisco becomes the largest US city to ban fur sales with a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin holds up a fur coat at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur items, a move that would hearten a...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This June 26, 2018 photo shows workers putting the finishing touches on a large electric guitar replica on the front of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as Hard Rock on June 28, 2...

Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...

Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, over...

By BARBARA ORTUTAYAP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's latest privacy scandal, involving Trump campaign consultants who allegedly stole data on tens of millions of users in order to influence elections, has some people reconsidering their relationship status with the social network.

There's just one problem: There isn't much of anywhere else to go.

Facebook has weathered many such blow-ups before and is used to apologizing and moving on. But the stakes are bigger this time.

Regulatory authorities are starting to focus on the data misappropriation, triggering a 9 percent decline in Facebook's normally high-flying stock since Monday. Some of that reflects fear that changes in Facebook's business will hurt profits or that advertisers and users will sour on the social network.

The furor over Cambridge Analytica, the data mining firm accused of stealing Facebook data, follows a bad year in which Facebook acknowledged helping spread fake news and propaganda from Russian agents. It also comes less than three months after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the world that he would devote the year to fixing Facebook. Instead, things seem to be getting worse.

"It's more serious economically, politically, financially and will require a more robust response in order to regain users' trust," said Steve Jones, a professor of communications at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Yet leaving Facebook, like ending a long marriage, isn't remotely simple. Starting with the little things.

Arvind Rajan, a tech executive from San Francisco who deactivated his account on Monday, suddenly discovered he needs to create new usernames and passwords for a variety of apps and websites. That's because he previously logged in with his Facebook ID.

It's a pain, he said, "but not the end of the world." And because he is bothered by Facebook's "ham-handed" response to recent problems, the inconvenience is worth it.

For other users looking to leave, it can feel as if there are no real alternatives. Twitter? Too flighty, too public. Instagram? Whoops, owned by Facebook. Snapchat? Please, unless you're under 25 - in which case you're probably not on Facebook to begin with.

Facebook connects 2.2 billion users and a host of communities that have sprung up on its network. No other company can match the breadth or depth of these connections - thanks in part to Facebook's proclivity for squashing or swallowing up its competition.

But it is precisely in Facebook's interest to make users feel Facebook is the only place to connect with others. Where else will grandmothers see photos of their far-flung grandkids? How will new mothers connect to other parents also up at 4 a.m. with a newborn?

"My only hesitation is that there are hundreds of pictures posted over 13 years of my life that I do not want to lose access to. If there was a way to recover these photos, I would deactivate immediately," Daniel Schwartz, who lives in Atlanta, said in an email.

People eager to delete their profiles may find unexpected problems that point to how integral Facebook is to many activities, said Ifeoma Ajunwa, a professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University.

"It is getting more and more difficult for people to delete Facebook, since it's not just as a social media platform but also almost like a meeting square," she said.

Parents could soon realize that their child's soccer schedule with games and pickup times is only on a Facebook page, for example. Many businesses also schedule meetings via Facebook.

"It's more and more difficult for people to feel plugged in if you're not on Facebook," Ajunwa said.

There are no signs, so far, that users are leaving in droves - and advertisers go where the eyeballs are, so they aren't leaving either. Research firm eMarketer hasn't changed its estimate that worldwide ad spending on Facebook will climb 22 percent this year to nearly $49 billion.

Still, if "Facebook were forced to change the way it uses data or the way its ad products work, then advertisers may become less enamored with it," said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst with the firm.

Not surprisingly, Facebook doesn't make it easy to leave. To permanently delete your account, you need to make a request to the company. The process can take several days, and if you log in during this time, your request will be canceled. It can take up to 90 days to delete everything.

There's a less permanent way to leave, deactivation, which hides your profile from everyone but lets you return if you change your mind.

Lili Orozco, a 28-year-old office manager for her family's heating and cooling company in Watkinsville, Georgia, deleted her account in December. She was upset that every new app she downloaded would ask for her Facebook contacts.

And while she liked staying in touch with people, she was irritated by the conspiracy stories her high school friends would share.

"Falsehoods spread faster on Facebook than the truth does," she said. She now gets her news from Twitter and shares pictures with friends through Instagram.

___

AP Technology Writer Mae Anderson in New York and Associated Press Writer Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit contributed to this story.

