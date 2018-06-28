Fur is dead: Animal welfare groups cheer San Francisco ban

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Washington state is pushing to protect endangered killer whales with longer-term efforts to boost their food supply and improve their habitat.

Washington state is pushing to protect endangered killer whales with longer-term efforts to boost their food supply and improve their habitat.

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda while on tour with rugby team.

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda while on tour with rugby team.

Authorities in Kentucky say two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

Authorities in Kentucky say two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

San Francisco becomes the largest US city to ban fur sales with a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

San Francisco becomes the largest US city to ban fur sales with a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.

Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.

Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

Uber cancels show-and-tell of its self-driving vehicles after one was involved in a deadly crash in a Phoenix suburb.

Uber cancels show-and-tell of its self-driving vehicles after one was involved in a deadly crash in a Phoenix suburb.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, a hat sits on a mannequin as Benjamin Lin talks about the possible closure of the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco because of a possible ban on the sales of fur. San Francisco coul...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin looks over a 60-year-old cheetah jacket he is restoring at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fu...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). ADDS TO CLARIFY THE STYLE OF THE DRESS - This photo taken Thursday, March 15, 2018, shows West Coast Leather's vintage fox trimmed leather dress by North Beach Leather, displayed in the basement of West Coast Leather in San Fra...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin gestures while talking about the possible closure of the B.B. Hawk showroom because of a ban on the sales of fur in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest ...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin holds up a fur coat at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur items, a move that would hearten a...

By JANIE HARAssociated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco supervisors voted unanimously to ban the sale of fur, further burnishing the city's animal-loving credentials as it becomes the largest U.S. city to approve the prohibition.

Animal welfare advocates around the world cheered news of Tuesday's vote, applauding the city for its compassion and hoping that the legislation will catch on.

The ban takes effect Jan. 1 and applies to apparel and accessories featuring real fur, including coats, key chains and gloves. An amendment added Tuesday allows furriers and other retailers to sell current inventory until January 1, 2020.

Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere, said in a statement that "this historic act will usher in a new wave of animal rights legislation across the globe."

Retailers in San Francisco, however, balked at what they called another social mandate at the cost of their ability to make a living.

"It should be a citywide public vote, it shouldn't be decided by the Board of Supervisors," said Skip Pas, chief executive officer of West Coast Leather, which sells fur-trimmed items but deals largely in leather.

San Francisco, named for the patron saint of animals, has a reputation for a strong social conscience, often at a cost to businesses.

Its board banned the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco, which voters will consider in June. In 2016, San Francisco approved what was then a groundbreaking paid parental leave law, requiring private employers to offer six weeks of fully paid leave.

Katy Tang, the supervisor behind the fur ban legislation, has successfully pushed to prohibit performances by exotic animals and to forbid the sale of non-rescue cats and dogs from pet stores.

Mayor Mark Farrell said he plans to sign the legislation.

About 50 clothing and accessory retailers downtown will be affected by the legislation, said Jim Lazarus, senior vice president of public policy at the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. Reselling vintage and used fur by outlets not usually in the business of trading fur, such as secondhand stores, pawn shops and nonprofits, will still be allowed.

The chamber estimates San Francisco fur sales account for at least $40 million a year. The city's Office of Economic Analysis estimated fur sales at $11 million in 2012, based on census figures.

The city says even if sales numbers are much higher than its estimate a prohibition is unlikely to significantly harm the overall local economy.

The Fur Information Council of America and the International Fur Federation wrote to supervisors before the vote, seeking to partner with the city to launch a rigorous certification program that it said would ensure animal and environmental health.

The organizations did not have immediate comment on Tuesday's vote.

The prohibition will hit retailers large and small, although smaller businesses will probably have a harder time adjusting. Luxury department stores Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue both feature fur salons. Representatives for the stores did not respond to requests for comment.

Benjamin Lin, 72, owns B.B. Hawk in the South of Market neighborhood. His showroom features chinchilla, sable, fox, and Blackglama mink.

He is considering keeping his current location but selling fur at a smaller place nearby, outside San Francisco.

"I cannot fight it," he said of the ban. "I will not win. I do not have the energy and the money."

San Francisco joins two other California cities, West Hollywood and Berkeley, in saying no to fur.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.