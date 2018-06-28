4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Stone tools from ancient sites in Kenya are giving a glimpse at the emergence of some key human behaviors.

Stone tools from ancient sites in Kenya are giving a glimpse at the emergence of some key human behaviors.

San Francisco embraces Amsterdam-like coffee shops, the iconic tourist stops in the Netherlands where people can buy and smoke marijuana in the same shop.

San Francisco embraces Amsterdam-like coffee shops, the iconic tourist stops in the Netherlands where people can buy and smoke marijuana in the same shop.

Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

Washington state is pushing to protect endangered killer whales with longer-term efforts to boost their food supply and improve their habitat.

Washington state is pushing to protect endangered killer whales with longer-term efforts to boost their food supply and improve their habitat.

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda while on tour with rugby team.

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda while on tour with rugby team.

Authorities in Kentucky say two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

Authorities in Kentucky say two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

By ADAM BEAMAssociated Press

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said Monday.

Nearby residents were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution after the crash was reported at 11:14 p.m., Lexington Fire Lt. Jessica Bowman told The Associated Press. Bowman said she couldn't confirm what substance had spilled and was burning, but the people were allowed to return home once safety risks were ruled out.

Police told the Scott County School superintendent, Kevin Hub, to open schools as emergency shelters, and buses were sent to the neighborhood to collect people without transportation. Hub said he could see smoke billowing from the scene and they were prepared to receive hundreds of people. The Red Cross even arrived with snacks. Shortly after many residents arrived, they were able to return home.

Bowman said she had no information about the four injured and their conditions. The crash remains under investigation.

At Lemons Hill Elementary, Christina Griffin said she was asleep when neighbors called her around 11:30 p.m. to say they needed to evacuate. As she and her son were leaving, an officer warned them to get out of the neighborhood, she said.

Betty Boyer had just laid down when she heard what she thought was something exploding.

"We thought, what the hell was that? Was it a train? Was it a trailer? We didn't see any smoke," she said. Then she then got a call from her son in Missouri asking if they were being evacuated. He'd apparently received a message from a friend who saw the accident on Facebook, she said.

She grabbed her purse and a pillow and headed over to the elementary school.

"I'm supposed to be up at 6 a.m. in the morning to go to work," she said. "That ain't happening."

___

This story has been changed. The surnames of Griffin and Boyer have been corrected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.