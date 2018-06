Police were at the scene of a reported robbery outside a fast-food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities said the suspect walked up to the victim while in line at a McDonald's drive-thru window near Northwest 122nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Police set up a perimeter in search of the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

