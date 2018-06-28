Police Search For Runaway Chase Suspect In NW OKC

Police are searching for a chase suspect on the run, Thursday morning.

Police said they attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic stop before police were led on a short pursuit. Officers said they caught up with the driver near Northwest 104th Street and Western. The driver was arrested, however the passenger in the car fled the scene.

Officials said they believe the suspect had several active warrants.

