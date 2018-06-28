Atlantic City welcomes 2 shuttered casinos back to life

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This June 26, 2018 photo shows workers putting the finishing touches on a large electric guitar replica on the front of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as Hard Rock on June 28, 2...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This June 26, 2018 photo shows workers putting the finishing touches on a large electric guitar replica on the front of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as Hard Rock on June 28, 2...

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Sept. 22, 2011 photo shows the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City NJ. The casino that was built by now-President Trump in 1990 has been converted into a Hard Rock casino that will open on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Gamblers play slot machines inside the Ocean Resort Casino on Monday, June 25, 2018, the first day of so-called "soft play" in advance of the casino's formal opening on June 28. The property is the former Revel casino.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This June 18, 2018 photo shows the exterior of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. With the former Revel due to reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino, and the former Trump Taj Mahal due to reopen as the Hard Rock - both on t...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This photo shows a newly installed sign on the facade of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City N.J., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The Ocean Resort Casino and another shuttered Atlantic City casino that were due to re-open on Thu...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo shows the giant replica electric guitar outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. after it was illuminated on the casino’s first night of operation. Both the Hard Rock and the Ocean ...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Many sweet rides have pulled up to Atlantic City casinos over the years, but this one was the King.

Joe Emanuele, whose vast portfolio at Hard Rock International includes finding and securing music memorabilia, had located Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce, bought it at an auction and drove it to the Atlantic City casino whose opening Hard Rock will celebrate Thursday morning.

It is one of two shuttered casinos that reopened Wednesday afternoon, ahead of schedule, after being cleared to do so by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock, the former Trump Taj Mahal, and the Ocean Resort Casino, the former Revel, are both having grand opening ceremonies Thursday.

At 11 a.m., Hard Rock will host a mass guitar smash on the Boardwalk. At 1 p.m., Ocean Resort will have a ribbon-cutting.

After a brutal two-year stretch in which five of its 12 casinos closed, Atlantic City now has nine. The reopenings have generated cautious optimism that better days are ahead for the seaside gambling resort that once was the only place in America outside Nevada with casinos, but which has struggled mightily as gambling spread in states all around it.

Elvis's car is one of the first things patrons see after they pass underneath the giant replica of a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar (cherry sunburst model) at the casino's front entrance.

"I've been an Elvis fan forever," Emanuele said. Driving (very carefully, with a police escort) from a warehouse in nearby Pleasantville, New Jersey, to the casino site, Emanuele parked his derriere in the same leather seat that once supported the King of rock 'n' roll.

"You feel a little bit of prestige behind the wheel," he said. "This is Elvis's car that he picked the Beatles up in when they first came to Los Angeles."

The car is part of a vast trove of memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock. There are gowns worn by Stevie Nicks and Whitney Houston, and guitars played by Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Katy Perry. There's a leather stage outfit worn by Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry.

There's even a New Jersey memorabilia room, including the handwritten lyrics to "Dreaming" by Blondie's Debbie Harry (a Hawthorne native,) along with stuff from Bon Jovi, Wyclef Jean, Southside Johnny, and a Western Union telegram confirming a $20,000 payment for Ray Charles to perform a concert on Atlantic City's Steel Pier in 1978. And no one forgot the Chairman of the Board; Frank Sinatra has a presence there, too.

Those who remember the heavy-handed decorating taste of Donald and Ivana Trump from the Taj Mahal days won't recognize the place: The row after row of chandeliers dominating the view as patrons would ride the main escalator down to the casino floor are gone, supplanted by a giant silver illuminated guitar suspended from the ceiling. Video screens surrounding the escalators play clips of Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Nirvana and Johnny Cash as customers descend to the casino floor.

At the Ocean Resort, owner Bruce Deifik has fixed most of what Revel's former customers said they didn't like about the place. It now allows smoking, will have a buffet within a few months, has reconfigured the casino floor to make it easier to get around, and glass safety barriers have been installed on the main escalator that made many patrons uncomfortable.

It has a golf simulator, a restaurant where kids and their parents can order cereal at any time of day, and six swimming pools. Popular features from Revel that are coming back include an outdoor pool day club, and a rock 'n' roll burlesque club.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.