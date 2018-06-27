Vape Shop Owner Hopes To Open Cannabis Dispensary In Norman

A Norman businessman says he hopes to open one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.

Jimmy Shannon owns Ambary Health in West Norman, where he sells several products that are made from CBD Oil, which comes from the same plant that marijuana comes from.

Shannon says Tuesday’s vote is an indictment on the way hemp has been viewed in the United States for several decades.

"CBD has 20 times the anti inflammatory power of ibuprofen, yet it does nothing to your liver and kidneys," Shannon said.

After Tuesday's vote, Oklahoma is now the 30th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana.