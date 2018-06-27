Man convicted of double slaying tied to pot smuggling ring

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A jury has convicted a 36-year-old Oklahoma man of taking part in a double slaying tied to a marijuana smuggling ring in northern Colorado.

Samuel Pinney was found guilty Wednesday of several counts, including first-degree murder, in the October 2015 deaths of 23-year-old Joshua Foster and 22-year-old Zachary Moore. Pinney faces life in prison when he's sentenced Thursday.

He was one of five people arrested during an investigation that concluded the group, along with Moore and Foster, ran a marijuana smuggling ring between Colorado and Oklahoma. Police say Moore and Foster appear to have tried to branch out on their own, using Pinney's marijuana connections but cutting him out of the deal.

The two victims were found dead in a burning truck.

