US allows Nestle to keep taking water from California forest

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Officials are looking for a hybrid wolf they say was specifically targeted for theft from a Long Island animal preserve.

Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.

Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

U.S. officials offered Nestle a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons of water from a national forest in Southern California.

(Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2015, file photo, a pipeline carries water drawn from wells in the San Bernardino National Forest, Calif. Nestle has been offered a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons...

US allows Nestle to keep taking water from California forest

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. officials offered Nestle, the maker of Arrowhead bottled water, a three-year permit on Wednesday to keep taking millions of gallons of water from a national forest in Southern California - but with new restrictions designed to keep a creek flowing for other uses.

The offer announced by the U.S. Forest Service allows Nestle Waters North America, the biggest bottled-water company in the nation, to keep piping water from the Strawberry Creek watershed that it's tapped for decades.

The permit would allow extraction only when water is available to protect natural resources in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Los Angeles. Use could be restricted if the state's scattered drought conditions worsen.

The company, a division of the Swiss food giant, took about 32 million gallons of water from wells and water collection tunnels in the forest in 2016. It contends that it inherited rights to forest water dating back more than a century.

Opponents have long sought to turn off Nestle's tap, arguing that the water usage could harm the environment and wildlife, particularly in a state that has struggled with drought.

Environmental and public interest groups sued the Forest Service in 2015, arguing that it was improperly allowing Nestle to take national forest water under a permit that expired in 1988. A court ruled that the company could continue water operations while its application to renew the permit was pending.

The new three-year permit would provide time for the company and forest officials to conduct more studies that could lead to a longer-term decision, the Forest Service said.

The decision ensures "the water withdrawal and conveyance infrastructure is under a current permit, and it provides for protection of forest resources," District Ranger Joe Rechsteiner said in a statement.

The agency said the watershed's health is now rated as "impaired" and that water extraction will be allowed "when there is water available consistent with the forest's Land Management Plan."

Nestle has 60 days to decide whether it will accept the terms.

During its application process, the company provided 70 environmental studies and will "carefully review the specifics of the decision," spokeswoman Alix Dunn said in a statement.

"Californians are passionate about water and so are we. We take our responsibility as a California water steward seriously and Arrowhead's successful operations for more than a century point to our commitment to long-term sustainability," the statement said.

The company collects water using a gravity-fed system of two water tunnels drilled deep into the mountainside. The water flows downhill through a pipeline to a tank, where it's pumped into trucks and hauled to a bottling plant.

___

Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.