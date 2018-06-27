Where To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Where To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks In OKC

Independence Day is less than a week away which means so are the 4th of July firework festivities. 

Here are a few locations of local public fireworks displays to enjoy with the family: 

  • July 3rd:  3001 General Pershing (OK Fair)
  • July 4th:  1000 S. Lincoln (Prodigal)
  • July 4th:  2. S. Mickey Mantle (OKC Dodgers)
  • July 4th:  11501 N. I-35 Service Rd. (Frontier City)
  • July 5th:  2 S. Mickey Mantle (OKC Dodgers)
  • July 6th:  2 S. Mickey Mantle (OKC Dodgers)
  • July 7th:  11501 N. i-35 Service Rd. (Frontier City)

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
