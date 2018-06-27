Virginia Governor Grants Paid Parental Leave To State Employees - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Virginia Governor Grants Paid Parental Leave To State Employees

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
RICHMOND, Virginia -

 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is granting eight weeks of paid leave for new parents who work in state government.

Northam signed an executive order Tuesday giving executive-branch employees two months of leave at full pay for the new birth or adoption of a child. The policy applies to new mothers and fathers.

The Democratic governor, who is also a pediatric neurologist, said paid time off makes for healthier children and a happier workforce. The state previously provided pregnant women six weeks of paid leave through its short-term disability program following the birth of a child. Workers could also take unpaid leave.

Earlier this year GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox announced that full-time state House employees can receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

