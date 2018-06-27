OKC Expanded Recycling Begins Next Week

The day many Oklahoma City residents have been looking forward to is fast approaching. The citywide expanded recycling service starts on Monday.

Families have been filling up the big green carts for months, and the time has finally arrived to collect what is inside, but there are some things to keep in mind to make sure your cart does not get left behind.

The plan has been in the works for years, and Waste Management had to revamp its recycling plant to make the changes. The eye is on the future of the city.

“Our population is growing at about 1.5% right now, and we want to ensure that our landfills are not growing with us,” said OKC Utilities spokesperson Jennifer McClintock.

Right now, just 23% of OKC households recycle, with the plant processing 700 tons of waste per month. They are now expecting that to increase to 2,000 tons per month.

The biggest change for you is the addition of cardboard to the list of acceptable recyclables.

“Keep it simple,” McClintock advised. “Bottles, cans, jars, paper products, as long as they’re clean and rinsed out.”

The new rules do not mean you can toss in just any type metal or plastic. Things you would not want wrapped around your lawn mower, like hangers and extension cords, should not go into your recycling cart.

Waste Management reports the biggest contaminant at the processing plant is plastic bags, which get twisted and wrapped into the machines.

Spokesperson Greta Calvery explained, “It actually causes us to shut down and spend about two hours out of every shift, just cutting materials off of the screens and off of the conveyors.”

That is why your recyclables should be loose in the cart instead of bagged.

You can find a list of acceptable products on the top of your cart, and McClintock said, “When in doubt, throw it out.”

The more diligent you are, the greener and cleaner the city can be.

The new recycling service starts on Monday, July 2. To find out when yours will be collected, and to learn more about acceptable products, click here.