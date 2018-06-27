Community Mourns Death Of Metro Crest Foods Manager

Wilson was arrested jailed on one complaint of manslaughter.

Police are investigating a tragic death on the Northwest side of the metro.

Crest Foods Manager Lester Barry, 36, collapsed dead Tuesday night after a scuffle with a suspected shoplifter, identified as 34-year-old DeJuan Wilson.

The truck Barry drove to the grocery store still sits in the parking lot. It is now covered with flowers and notes from grieving co-workers.

Even shoppers noticed the solemn mood.

“The people who work here seem very close knit,” said Sherry Thomas, customer. “You know, family. You could tell a lot of them are saddened about the situation.”

Police were called to the store to help with the suspected shoplifter. The store's security guard first attempted to stop Wilson at the front of the store.

“The suspect threatened the security guard,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “At which time, the guard deployed his taser and attempted to take him into custody.”

Wilson continued to fight the guard. Several employees came to his aid including Barry.

Officers arrived and arrested Wilson. While officers were speaking with Barry about the altercation, he suddenly collapsed.

“Officers immediately began CPR,” said Morgan. “He was transported by EMSA to the hospital where unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased.”

Store management offered a statement regarding Barry’s sudden death.

“Crest Foods is saddened to confirm that one of its employees, Lester Barry, passed away last night following an incident with a suspected shoplifter at the Crest Foods located at Northwest 23rd and Meridian. Crest Foods has contacted Mr. Barry’s family and has offered sincere condolences. Crest Foods is appreciative that Mr. Barry and security personnel reacted quickly during the incident, and that no customers were injured. Crest Foods is also appreciative of the timely response of the Oklahoma City Police Department who apprehended the suspect. Crest Foods presently is cooperating with the police department, and will continue to work with the police during its ongoing investigation of this incident.”

Meanwhile, shoppers who knew the manager express their condolences.

“My heart goes out to him and his family,” said Thomas. “And to the family at Crest, my heart goes out to them.”

The state medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of Barry's death and the Oklahoma County District Attorney will decide if Wilson will be charged.