Voter Turnout For Tuesday's Primary Surpasses Turnout For 2014 General Election

The voter turnout for Tuesday's primary/state question elections surpassed the turnout for the 2014 general election and the 2016 presidential primary election, the state election board said Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Election Board released the voter breakdown numbers from 2014's general election, 2016's presidential primary election and Tuesday's elections.

"As the state’s chief election official, I am proud of Oklahoma voters for turning out in large numbers for yesterday’s Primary Election," the Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a news statement. "We hope this level of voter engagement continues in the Runoff Primary on August 28 and the General Election on November 6."

The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 28 runoff primary is Aug. 3.

Below is a breakdown of the voting totals:

Republicans:

2018 primary votes cast: 452,194

2014 primary votes cast: 264,894

2016 presidential primary votes cast: 459,922

Democrats:

2018 primary votes cast: 395,038

2014 primary votes cast: 167,863

2016 presidential primary votes cast: 335,843

Libertarian:

2018 primary votes cast: 3,549

Totals: