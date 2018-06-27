Voter Turnout For Tuesday's Primary Surpasses Turnout For 2014 G - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Voter Turnout For Tuesday's Primary Surpasses Turnout For 2014 General Election

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The voter turnout for Tuesday's primary/state question elections surpassed the turnout for the 2014 general election and the 2016 presidential primary election, the state election board said Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Election Board released the voter breakdown numbers from 2014's general election, 2016's presidential primary election and Tuesday's elections.

"As the state’s chief election official, I am proud of Oklahoma voters for turning out in large numbers for yesterday’s Primary Election," the Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a news statement. "We hope this level of voter engagement continues in the Runoff Primary on August 28 and the General Election on November 6."

The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 28 runoff primary is Aug. 3. 

Below is a breakdown of the voting totals:

Republicans:

  • 2018 primary votes cast: 452,194
  • 2014 primary votes cast: 264,894
  • 2016 presidential primary votes cast: 459,922

Democrats:

  • 2018 primary votes cast: 395,038
  • 2014 primary votes cast: 167,863
  • 2016 presidential primary votes cast: 335,843

Libertarian:

  • 2018 primary votes cast: 3,549

Totals: 

  • 2018 State Question votes cast: 891,654
  • 2014 combined primary votes cast: 432,757
  • 2014 general votes cast: 824,831
  • 2016 combined presidential primary votes cast: 795,765

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.