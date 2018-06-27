Pot Or Guns: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Users Prohibited From Gu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pot Or Guns: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Users Prohibited From Gun Ownership

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The legalization of medical marijuana comes with a big issue for Oklahoma's gun owners. If you want to get medical marijuana, you can't own or buy a gun. 

Federal law prohibits any person who is an "unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance" from possessing firearms or ammunition.

There are no exceptions in the law for medical marijuana users.

Some gun shop owners we talked to are a little concerned. 

"That was my initial reaction - my gosh, we might lose some business," said Austin Warfield, owner of C.O.P.S. Gun Shop.

"We might lose some gun sales because if someone has a medical marijuana card, they won't be able to purchase a gun." 

The ATF recommends current gun owners make a plan about what they are going to do with their weapons before getting a medical marijuana license. 

