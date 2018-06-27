Authorities Asking For Help In Looking For Hughes Co. Murder Sus - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities Asking For Help In Looking For Hughes Co. Murder Suspect

Suspect: Tyler Ross Deerinwater Suspect: Tyler Ross Deerinwater
HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma -

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect from Hughes County.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and Hughes County deputies are looking for Tyler Deerinwater, 27. 

A murder in the first-degree arrest warrant was issued for Deerinwater, who also goes by Tee Ross. 

Deerinwater is accused of killing Johnathan Merriman outside of Pruett's grocery store in Holdenville. 

Deerinwater is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Deerinwater's whereabouts is asked to call 911, OSBI at 800-522-8017 or Hughes County Sheriff's Office at 405-379-2203.

