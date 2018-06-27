Justice Kennedy Retiring; Trump Gets 2nd Supreme Court Pick - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Justice Kennedy Retiring; Trump Gets 2nd Supreme Court Pick

WASHINGTON -

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said Wednesday he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Here is the letter he sent to President Trump:

President Donald Trump says the search for a new Supreme Court justice will begin "immediately.”

President Donald Trump says he met with Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at the White House on Wednesday shortly before the announcement of the justice's retirement.

Trump says he discussed with Kennedy some potential replacements but declined to say which names were mentioned. The president says in the Oval Office that he will choose Kennedy's successor from a list of 25 names that have been under consideration.

