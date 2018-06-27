Did Your County Vote For SQ 788?

With 57 percent of the vote voting yes for legalizing medical marijuana, News 9 has broken down which counties helped pass the measure.

Only 35 of 77 counties voted in favor of State Question 788 – but the counties that favored it were the most populated, hence the large-margin victory.

Counties that voted "YES" on 788

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Creek

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Jackson

Latimer

Leflore

Lincoln

Logan

Mayes

McClain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Nowata

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburgh

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

Oklahoma legislators and health officials are gearing up to discuss the options to make sure the new law is used for medicinal purposes.