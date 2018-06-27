Did Your County Vote For SQ 788? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Did Your County Vote For SQ 788?

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With 57 percent of the vote voting yes for legalizing medical marijuana, News 9 has broken down which counties helped pass the measure.

Only 35 of 77 counties voted in favor of State Question 788 – but the counties that favored it were the most populated, hence the large-margin victory.

Counties that voted "YES" on 788

  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Creek
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Jackson
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Nowata
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottawatomie
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington

Oklahoma legislators and health officials are gearing up to discuss the options to make sure the new law is used for medicinal purposes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.