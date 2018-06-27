Charlottesville Car Attack Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

Charlottesville police have added charges against the man authorities say drove his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

Motorist accused of driving into protesters at Charlottesville rally charged with federal hate crimes.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio with one count of a hate crime act resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, 28 counts of hate crime acts causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill, and one count of racially motivated violent interference with a federally protected activiting, resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, for driving his car into a crowen of protestors during the August 12, 2017 "Unite the Right Rally".

“Last summer’s violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation. Today’s indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation. I want to thank the FBI as well as our fabulous prosecutors Stephen Curran, Christopher Kavanaugh, and Rachel Kincaid for their hard work on this case,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.