The Latest: Ethel Kennedy joining protest hunger strike

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.

Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). People start a protest march against the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, in the suburb of Eas...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). People start a protest march against the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, in the suburb of Eas...

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ruben Garcia, 6, eats his snack during a protest against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions outside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. Sessions gave a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). Lorena Osorio, independent candidate for Mexico City mayor, poses for news photographers wearing a jacket resembling one worn by Melania Trump, that reads in Spanish: "Melania, we care," during a protest outside the U.S. emba...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). People gather outside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel to protest against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. Sessions gave a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on immigrants parents and children separated at the U.S. border (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The Boston Globe reports Ethel Kennedy plans to join several dozen members of the family and other activists, who each plan to fast for 24 hours and make a donation in place of the food they would have eaten.

The organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is holding what it calls a "hunger strike and prayer chain" over a 24-day period to honor an estimated 2,400 children separated from parents because of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally at the Mexican border.

Kerry Kennedy, who heads the organization, says her mother is "very joyful" about participating in the protest.

___

8:50 a.m.

Washington state authorities say 10 protesters were arrested Tuesday night outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, where detainees from the southern border crisis are being held.

In the on-going protest, Tacoma police said 40 people started blocking the road into the prison about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Protesters who stood in front of a Tacoma police officer's patrol car refused to move.

That prompted a large police response with 25 officers.

One protester who jumped onto the back of an officer was arrested for assault, while the others were taken away for resisting arrest or failing to disperse.

Tacoma police said about 160 people had gathered to protest the federal government for detaining migrants - separating them from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border - while the adults await immigration processing.

___

8:20 a.m.

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

The hard deadline was set Tuesday night by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego after President Donald Trump's order ending the separation of families at the Mexican border gave way to days of uncertainty, conflicting information and no guidance from the administration on when parents might see their children again.

The order poses a host of logistical problems for the administration, and it was unclear how it would meet the deadline.

Health and Human Services, which takes charge of the children, referred questions to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the ruling makes it "even more imperative that Congress finally act to give federal law enforcement the ability to simultaneously enforce the law and keep families together."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.