Oklahoma voters oust state lawmakers, force runoffs

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Voters rejected several Oklahoma Republican lawmakers who voted down tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises, either ousting them from office or forcing a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent.

The filing period for Oklahoma's election coincided with a two-week, teacher walkout in which thousands of frustrated educators and their supporters thronged the Capitol demanding more funding for public schools. That resulted in dozens of teachers, administrators and school supporters filing to run for office.

Of the 10 "no" voters in the House who were running for re-election, two were defeated outright on Tuesday. Seven others ended up in an Aug. 28 primary runoff against fellow Republicans.

Four other Republican incumbents also were defeated Tuesday, including one who lost to a seventh-grade English teacher.

