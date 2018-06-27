The Latest: Oklahoma to set framework for medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on Oklahoma's primary election (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mary Fallin says she's still concerned that the ballot issue approved Tuesday night is too broadly written and that it "opens the door" for recreational marijuana. But the Republican governor, who is term-limited, says she will work with lawmakers and state agencies on establishing a regulatory framework.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said late Tuesday that it would consider emergency rules July 10 for the new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and that the agency will begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 25.

Oklahomans came out in droves to vote on the issue, which made it onto the ballot because of a signature drive. The Oklahoma State Election Board says more votes were cast on the marijuana issue than in the 2014 general election.

12:50 a.m.

At least six Republican incumbents were bounced from office during Oklahoma's primary election, including several who were targeted by pro-education groups.

Tuesday's primary was the first test for many of the nearly 100 teachers running for office in Oklahoma after a year that saw tens of thousands of educators walk off their job for two weeks to protest dwindling funding for schools.

Several GOP incumbents who voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises were either ousted from office or pulled into a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent.

Oklahoma voters also approved the nation's first medical marijuana question on a ballot this year and winnowed the 15-candidate field seeking to replace Gov. Mary Fallin as the state's next chief executive.

