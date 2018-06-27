Ex-college student gets 50 years for slaying of girl, 13

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

Ex-Virginia Tech student sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing of 13-year-old girl; apologizes to her family in court.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia Tech student convicted of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl said he was sorry before he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

David Eisenhauer was an 18-year-old freshman studying engineering when he developed a relationship with Nicole Lovell, a 7th-grader in Blacksburg.

Prosecutor Mary Pettitt said Eisenhauer and Lovell communicated online for months before meeting at least once in person. Pettitt said they met again in January 2016, when Eisenhauer lured Lovell out of her family's apartment with the promise of a "secret date," then killed her because he was afraid she would expose their relationship.

Before the sentence was handed down by Judge Robert Turk, Eisenhauer apologized.

"I am sorry for the pain my actions have caused for Nicole Lovell and her family," he said.

Prosecutors asked for a life sentence, while Eisenhauer's lawyers asked for something within sentencing guidelines that call for a prison term of between about 24 years and nearly 40 years.

Natalie Keepers, a friend of Eisenhauer's whom prosecutors have identified as his accomplice, is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of being an accessory before the fact and concealing a body. Prosecutors have said that Keepers told police Eisenhauer told her he feared Lovell could be pregnant. Keepers said Eisenhauer told her he may have had sex with Lovell at a party, but couldn't remember because he blacked out and later woke up in a ditch.

Eisenhauer pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body.

Lovell's body was found just over the state line in North Carolina. A medical examiner testified that she had 14 stab wounds, including a lethal wound to her neck.

Before Eisenhauer's sentence was imposed, Lovell's parents described how their daughter's killing has affected them.

Her father, David Lovell, said he's been diagnosed with severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since his daughter's death.

"There is nothing that will happen in this courtroom that will fix it," he said.

Lovell's mother, Tami Weeks-Dowdy, said she sees a grief counselor and still has trouble sleeping. She said she celebrated what would have been her daughter's 16th birthday last month at her gravesite.

Eisenhauer's lawyers called two teachers and a former classmate of his from Yakima, Washington, where he lived before moving with his family to Columbia, Maryland. Both teachers from the Riverside Christian School said he was a smart and kind student, but appeared to have trouble following social cues.

Kathryn Anne Stoothoff, who taught Eisenhauer in a 10th-grade English class and a bible class, said he was bright, but "needed clear rules to be successful." She said Eisenhauer would "follow someone off a cliff if they convinced him it was the right thing to do."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.