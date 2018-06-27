Warm And Muggy With Highs In The Mid-90's Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Warm And Muggy With Highs In The Mid-90's Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid.

This pattern is locked into place heading into early July. Wednesday morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be mainly dry. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. It's all about that heat building in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values up to 105 in Oklahoma City. Heat advisories will be in place for north, northeast, east, and southeast Oklahoma.

The heat advisory does not include the Oklahoma City metro, regardless of if it's hot and humid.

Wednesday evening will see lows drop into the mid 70s. Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s, and heat index values in the low 100s.

This weekend will be mainly dry into Saturday with a slight chance of rain and storms on Sunday with our next weak front. Highs will still remain in the low 90s.

Monday will see a slight chance of a shower or storm, but overall chances are not too impressive.

July 4th will be hot and sunny in the mid 90s.

