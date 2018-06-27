Bad Night For GOP Lawmaker Incumbents Who Opposed Tax Hikes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Bad Night For GOP Lawmaker Incumbents Who Opposed Tax Hikes

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

At least six Republican incumbents were voted out of office Tuesday, including several targeted by pro-education groups.  

Tuesday's primary was the first test for many of the nearly 100 teachers who are running for office in Oklahoma.

Their campaigns come after a year that saw tens of thousands of educators walk off their job for two weeks to protest dwindling funding for schools.

Several GOP incumbents who voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises were either ousted from office or pulled into a runoff.

Of the 10 "No" voters in the state House who were running for re-election, two were defeated outright on Tuesday night.  Chuck Strohm of Jenks and Scott McEachin of Tulsa.  Seven others ended up in an August primary runoff against fellow Republicans.

Teacher candidates say that kind of reaction bodes well for them in November.

Four other Republican incumbents lost on Tuesday, including one who lost to a teacher.

Primary Election Results

