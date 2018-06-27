House In SW OKC Deemed A Total Loss After Fire

A house in southwest Oklahoma City was deemed a total loss after a fire, Wednesday morning.

Officials reported visible fire upon arrival at the scene near Southwest 18th Street and South Grand Boulevard slightly after 4:00 a.m.. Fire crews said the fire appeared to start from the attic.

Firefighters said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The house suffered damage to the roof trusses, and was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

