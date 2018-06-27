Route 66 Placed On National Trust's Endangered List - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Route 66 Placed On National Trust's Endangered List

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
WASHINGTON -

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect.

The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66, African-American historic sites in Connecticut and Mississippi, and Denver's Larimer Square.

Route 66 which is often called America's Main Street stretches across eight states, including Oklahoma.  About 45,000 people travel along Route 66 through Oklahoma each year, and 30 percent of them are from other countries.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit. Its annual endangered places list can mobilize support for preservation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

