Multiple State Seats Forced Into Runoff

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Multiple state seats are forced into runoff elections Tuesday night.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will have to defend her seat one more time during this election cycle.

Hofmeister did not manage to win more than 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff with challenger Linda Murphy.

A statewide teacher walkout forced legislators to find ways to fund teacher pay raises.

Hofmeister was a visible presence during the walkout and helped voice the concerns of teachers.

Murphy was a certified teacher for 30 years in special education and elementary education. She served as an education advisor to Gov. Frank Keating and as deputy labor commissioner for workforce education and training.

Related Story: Hunter, Drummond To Face Off In Runoff For AG

The Republican nomination for labor commissioner will come down to Cathy Costello, the wife of late Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, and former state legislator Leslie Osborn.

Cathy Costello’s husband Mark was killed by their son Christian Costello, who suffers from a mental illness. Cathy Costello has been a vocal advocate for mental health and was hoping to fill her husband’s seat for the rest of his term.

Gov. Mary Fallin instead appointed Melissa McLawhorn Houston to serve the remainder of Mark Costello’s term in Nov. 2015.

Osborn served as the chair of House Appropriations and Budget Committee, the first woman to do so, from 2016 to 2017.  

She was a regular guest on News 9’s Your Vote Counts.

Whoever wins the Republican runoff will face the Democratic candidate for labor commissioner Fred Dorrell.

For lieutenant governor, Republicans Dana Murphy and Matt Pinnell will face each other in the runoff. Murphy was a member of the three-member Corporation Commission. Pinnell is a Tulsa businessman.

Whoever wins the Republican runoff for lieutenant governor will face the Democratic candidate. It was down to the wire for Democratic candidates Anastasia A. Pittman and Anna Dearmore as it was too close to call until all of the precincts were accounted for.

The runoff election is on Aug. 28.

Click here to view all of the election results. 

