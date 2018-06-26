Hunter, Drummond To Face Off In Runoff For AG

The three-way race for state attorney general has forced two candidates into a runoff.

Current Attorney General Mike Hunter and challenger Gentner Drummond will face each other in a runoff on Aug. 28.

Hunter managed to win the majority of the vote and Drummond won the second largest amount of votes.

Hunter was appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin after then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt was confirmed as EPA Administrator for the Trump administration in Feb. 2017.

Drummond questioned Hunter’s eligibility to run for office but his argument was voted down by the state election board.

Both Drummond and Hunter stood by their decision to use negative ad campaigns during a debate.

The third candidate, public defender Angela Bonilla, said the negative TV ad were “very disheartening.”

No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the attorney general's race, meaning whoever wins the runoff will win the state seat.