Hunter, Drummond To Face Off In Runoff For AG - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hunter, Drummond To Face Off In Runoff For AG

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The three-way race for state attorney general has forced two candidates into a runoff.

Current Attorney General Mike Hunter and challenger Gentner Drummond will face each other in a runoff on Aug. 28.

Hunter managed to win the majority of the vote and Drummond won the second largest amount of votes.

Hunter was appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin after then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt was confirmed as EPA Administrator for the Trump administration in Feb. 2017.

Drummond questioned Hunter’s eligibility to run for office but his argument was voted down by the state election board.

Both Drummond and Hunter stood by their decision to use negative ad campaigns during a debate.

The third candidate, public defender Angela Bonilla, said the negative TV ad were “very disheartening.”

No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the attorney general's race, meaning whoever wins the runoff will win the state seat.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.