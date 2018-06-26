Police: Shirtless man on tarmac arrested, jumped on plane

Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:05:41 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.
The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:00:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:00:25 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a 19-year-old man accused of sprinting shirtless toward a jet at Atlanta's airport and jumping on the wing.
News outlets report Atlanta Police have charged Jhryin Jones with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Jones scaled a fence Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and ran onto an active taxiway. She says he then jumped on the wing of a recently landed Delta Air Lines flight from Miami and pounded on windows.
Video obtained by WSB-TV shows a shirtless man sprinting across a grassy area toward an aircraft. Photographs showed the man being detained on the ground by officers.
The airport tweeted there was no impact on operations.
It wasn't immediately clear if Jones has a lawyer.