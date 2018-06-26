Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives

Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-06-26 23:15:48 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...
Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-06-26 23:15:26 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.
The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-26 23:09:54 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-26 23:09:46 GMT
(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...
Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-26 23:09:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.
The Bergen County prosecutor's office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.
The prosecutor's office says the dead man isn't the house's owner. His identity wasn't immediately released. The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.
A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn't comment further.
Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
