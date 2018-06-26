Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

The Latest: Mexico will push for vote to condemn US policy

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

The prosecutor's office says the dead man isn't the house's owner. His identity wasn't immediately released. The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn't comment further.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

