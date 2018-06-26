Body found in house of New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.

At hub for border crossings, families spread throughout US

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is letting the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot while holding a pellet gun go forward with a lawsuit against authorities.

In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - A body has been found at a New Jersey home owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records list Jenkins as the owner.

The prosecutor's office says the dead man isn't the house's owner. His identity wasn't immediately released. The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn't comment further.

Jenkins played at North Alabama before being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

