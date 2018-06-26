Former Penn State president Spanier loses criminal appeal

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

The Latest: Mexico will push for vote to condemn US policy

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former Penn State president Graham Spanier lost an appeal Tuesday of his misdemeanor conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room.

A Superior Court majority rejected Spanier's claims that too much time had passed to charge him, he was not legally obligated to care for the boy, and should not have been charged because he did not supervise children directly.

"To hold that (he) was not supervising a child's welfare when he oversaw PSU's response to the Sandusky allegations, or to hold that he owed no duty of care in his exercise of that supervisory authority, would plainly not effectuate the purpose of sheltering children from harm," wrote Judge Victor Stabile, joined by one other jurist in the 2-1 decision.

Spanier's lawyers said he is deeply disappointed and "plans to pursue his appellate options" in hopes of vindication.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office prosecuted Spanier, said his office was gratified by the decision.

"We will continue to pursue anyone who looks the other way in the face of child sexual abuse," Shapiro said.

Spanier, 69, has been on bail while appealing, so has not served his sentence of two months in jail followed by two months of house arrest.

Two of Spanier's top deputies when he ran Penn State, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and testified against him last year.

In a dissent , Judge Lillian Harris Ransom said Spanier should have been told at a reasonable time before trial that prosecutors planned to rely on an exception to the two-year statute of limitations. She said she would have reversed his conviction.

Spanier, who did not take the stand in his own defense, has said Sandusky's attack on the boy, whose identity remains in dispute, was characterized to him as horseplay.

He told the sentencing judge he regretted he "did not intervene more forcefully."

Stabile's opinion recounted Spanier's own words in an email to the top aides, that the three could become vulnerable for not reporting Sandusky if his behavior continued.

The judge said Spanier was uniquely positioned to take action.

"The lack of evidence that (he) was the 'point man' in the case of alleged on-campus abuse of minors, or that he was 'specifically responsible' for addressing all such cases does not undermine or preclude a conclusion that he was supervising the welfare of a child," Stabile wrote.

The university has said Spanier is a tenured faculty member on administrative leave. His separation agreement as president paid him $600,000 annually over five years.

Sandusky is serving a decades-long sentence on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction. He maintains he was wrongly convicted and is pursuing an appeal.

The scandal has cost the university more than a quarter-billion dollars, including payouts to people who say Sandusky abused them as boys.

