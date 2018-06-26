Explosion, Partial Collapse Reported At Hospital Near Waco

Emergency crews have responded to a large explosion that happened at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Texas, near Waco.

It reportedly happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the hospital.

The hospital is near a nursing home and that nursing home was being evacuated.

KWTX-TV in Waco is reporting the explosion may have occurred in the boiler room.

There is no official word on any injuries.

Resident Sue Eckhart got video of the thick, black smoke while driving by slowly and posted it on Facebook.

Brody Bertolini, a welder working next door at Kalyn Siebert, said he heard the explosion and the power went out. They felt the concussion from the explosion.

“I looked up and everything was falling apart,” said Bertolini. “We had some lights on still but a lot of lights got knocked down.”