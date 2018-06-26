Integris To Purchase Deaconess Hospital In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Integris To Purchase Deaconess Hospital In OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Integris has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Deaconess Hospital in northwest Oklahoma City.

Deaconess Hospital is located near NW 50 and Portland and is an affiliate of Community Health Systems, Inc. headquartered in Tennessee.

The purchase does not include other AllianceHealth facilities in the state. 

Integris will continue operations in the Deaconess facilities to offer quality health care to area residents, an Integris spokeswoman said in a news release.

Integris Baptist Medical Center is located nearby on Northwest Expressway and Independence Avenue.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

“This purchase will provide much needed additional capacity for INTEGRIS,” said Chris Hammes, Interim President & CEO, who added, “We see tremendous community benefit and anticipate a seamless transition.”

