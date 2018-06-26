As US market weakens, Harley-Davidson recruits new riders

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson, the iconic brand that sells its customers an image of freedom and adventure, found itself in an unwanted role this week: poster child for the damage of an international trade war.

Harley said it would move production of motorcycles bound for Europe overseas, blaming European Union tariffs it said would add an estimated $2,200 cost to the average bike. That prompted President Donald Trump - whose own tariffs prompted the EU moves - to accuse Harley of using tariffs as an excuse for moves already planned.

Beneath the rhetoric, Harley is a company that needs overseas growth to shore up a business that is shrinking in the United States, where retail sales fell 8.5 percent last year. International sales also fell, but by less than 4 percent.

Milwaukee-based Harley has been putting renewed emphasis on teaching people to ride as part of its effort to attract more customers. As The Associated Press reported in December, Harley has expanded the number of dealerships with a Harley "Riding Academy."

The program launched in 2000 with about 50 locations; the company now says 250 dealerships in the U.S. offer the three- or four-day course. It says about a quarter of those launched since 2014.

The Motorcycle Industry Council says the median age of motorcycle owners increased from 32 to 47 since 1990. About 46 percent of riders are over 50; only about 10 percent are 30-34.

Samantha Kay rode on the back of her father's motorcycle growing up, but when the 25-year-old took a class to ride for the first time she couldn't help being anxious.

"I think motorcycles inherently do scare a lot of people," Kay, of Milwaukee, told The AP in December, when she was one of 50,000 people nationwide to take such a riding course at a Harley-Davidson dealership in 2017.

The training is one of the ways Harley is trying to attract a new generation of riders like Kay amid big demographic shifts.

"Some of the aging Baby Boomers, which have been the guts of Harley-Davidson's purchasers, they're getting older and some of them are just getting out of the sport because they can't handle the motorcycle anymore," Clyde Fessler, who retired from Harley-Davidson in 2002 after holding several executive positions over 25 years, told the AP in December. He created what became the "Riding Academy."

He said the idea "is getting people comfortable on a motorcycle and getting them to feel safe and confident."

In addition to riders getting older, a slow economic recovery has made it harder for millennials to buy new motorcycles, said Jim Williams, vice president of the American Motorcyclist Association.

Among the newest models, a 2018 Softail Slim starts at $15,899 and a 2018 Sportster Forty-Eight at $11,299.

But it's not all the millennials' fault, said Robert Pandya, who managed public relations for Indian Motorcycles and Victory Motorcycles. Pandya recently launched "Give A Shift," a volunteer group discussing ideas to promote motorcycling. One of their conclusions, he said, is the idea that "if mom rides, the kids will ride."

Currently, women are about 14 percent of the riding population, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council.

"The biggest possible opportunity in motorcycling is to invite more women to ride," Pandya said in December.

That's not lost on Harley-Davidson. Among the ways Harley-Davidson is trying to reach younger riders is by having motorcycle role-models like Jessica Haggett, the founder of the "The Litas" all-women motorcycle club, be a voice for the company on social media. And the company is also focusing advertising efforts in male-dominated sports like the X Games and UFC events popular with younger viewers.

"I think we have to work harder to gain share of mind with young adults, for example, in that they have other activities in their lives. They're on screens, they're connecting socially, they're involved in gaming, they're involved in other things," said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson's vice president of marketing.

She said the easily customizable Sports Glide model that launched in November and the aggressive, performance-driven Fat Bob also have younger riders in mind. In all, the company plans to release 100 new motorcycles over the next 10 years. During that time, the company also wants to gain 2 million new riders.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.