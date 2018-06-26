Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials later this week.

Judge Kimba Wood on Tuesday said lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization can make final designations on items subject to attorney-client privilege by Wednesday night.

Anything not designated subject to privilege or highly personal can be turned over to prosecutors after that.

Wood did carve out an exception for 22,000 documents, giving the Trump Organization until July 5 to make its designations on those.

Her order came a day after lawyers for Cohen said they'd finished their analysis after designating 12,000 files as being subject to privilege out of over 4 million electronic and paper files reviewed since April 9 raids on Cohen.

