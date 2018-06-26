Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:15:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...
Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials later this week.
Judge Kimba Wood on Tuesday said lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization can make final designations on items subject to attorney-client privilege by Wednesday night.
Anything not designated subject to privilege or highly personal can be turned over to prosecutors after that.
Wood did carve out an exception for 22,000 documents, giving the Trump Organization until July 5 to make its designations on those.
Her order came a day after lawyers for Cohen said they'd finished their analysis after designating 12,000 files as being subject to privilege out of over 4 million electronic and paper files reviewed since April 9 raids on Cohen.
