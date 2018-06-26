The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.

Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

The upcoming trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could get moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

Dan Ingram, a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 83.

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials later this week.

Judge Kimba Wood on Tuesday said lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization can make final designations on items subject to attorney-client privilege by Wednesday night.

Anything not designated subject to privilege or highly personal can be turned over to prosecutors after that.

Wood did carve out an exception for 22,000 documents, giving the Trump Organization until July 5 to make its designations on those.

Her order came a day after lawyers for Cohen said they'd finished their analysis after designating 12,000 files as being subject to privilege out of over 4 million electronic and paper files reviewed since April 9 raids on Cohen.

