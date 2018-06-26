Man arrested for allegedly posting racist flyers

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

Trump sabotages GOP plans in Congress. Again.

Trump sabotages GOP plans in Congress. Again.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

Budget analysts give grim projections for record US debt

Budget analysts give grim projections for record US debt

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly posting fliers with racist messages.

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly posting fliers with racist messages.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

The Latest: Mexico says Trump order violates human rights

The Latest: Mexico says Trump order violates human rights

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly posting flyers with racist messages.

Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday for a suspect who was posting the flyers in the town of Westford.

Police found the flyers and two swastikas spray painted on a stop sign and box spring.

Officers arrested 19-year-old George Carty of Lowell upon finding his vehicle, which held a swastika pencil, spray paint, flyers and a bottle of liquor.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in district court. An attorney for Carty could not be immediately identified.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the postings.

Westford is about 34 miles (54.72 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.