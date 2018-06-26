Man arrested for allegedly posting racist flyers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man arrested for allegedly posting racist flyers



WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly posting flyers with racist messages.

Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday for a suspect who was posting the flyers in the town of Westford.

Police found the flyers and two swastikas spray painted on a stop sign and box spring.

Officers arrested 19-year-old George Carty of Lowell upon finding his vehicle, which held a swastika pencil, spray paint, flyers and a bottle of liquor.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in district court. An attorney for Carty could not be immediately identified.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the postings.

Westford is about 34 miles (54.72 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

