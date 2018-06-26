OK-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 1 NE, Tulsa

0 of 326 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Gilpin 0 - 0 percent

Gwendolyn Fields 0 - 0 percent

David Hullum 0 - 0 percent

Amanda Douglas 0 - 0 percent

Mark Keeter 0 - 0 percent

District 2 Eastern part of state

0 of 522 precincts - 0 percent

Clay Padgett 0 - 0 percent

Virginia Jenner 0 - 0 percent

Jason Nichols 0 - 0 percent

Elijah McIntosh 0 - 0 percent

District 3 Panhandle and W Central

0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent

Murray Thibodeaux 0 - 0 percent

Frankie Robbins 0 - 0 percent

District 4 South Cent

0 of 350 precincts - 0 percent

Roxann Klutts 0 - 0 percent

Mary Brannon 0 - 0 percent

Fred Gipson 0 - 0 percent

Mallory Varner 0 - 0 percent

District 5 Central, Oklahoma City

0 of 273 precincts - 0 percent

Leona Kelley-Leonard 0 - 0 percent

Ed Porter 0 - 0 percent

Elysabeth Britt 0 - 0 percent

Tom Guild 0 - 0 percent

Tyson Meade 0 - 0 percent

Kendra Horn 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:40

