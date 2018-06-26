OK-Dem-StHou-Contested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OK-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 6

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

John Myers 0 - 0 percent

Randy McKinney 0 - 0 percent

District 14

0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent

Joshua Casarez 0 - 0 percent

Jack Reavis 0 - 0 percent

District 15

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Judy Moore 0 - 0 percent

Pennie Embry 0 - 0 percent

District 17

0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent

Peggy DeFrange 0 - 0 percent

Don Faulkner 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 48 precincts - 0 percent

Staci Lohrman 0 - 0 percent

Lewis Collins 0 - 0 percent

District 22

0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent

Wayne Eidson 0 - 0 percent

Louise Newell 0 - 0 percent

District 23

0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent

Craig Hoxie 0 - 0 percent

Stephen Frazier 0 - 0 percent

District 26

0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent

Terry Hopkins 0 - 0 percent

E. Bruce Bushong 0 - 0 percent

Lauren Richter 0 - 0 percent

District 28

0 of 17 precincts - 0 percent

Steve Barnes 0 - 0 percent

Jason Leonard 0 - 0 percent

District 29

0 of 20 precincts - 0 percent

Jesse Goodwin 0 - 0 percent

Jeremiah Ross 0 - 0 percent

District 31

0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent

Angela Moffitt-Jones 0 - 0 percent

Kara Sawyer 0 - 0 percent

District 32

0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent

Christi Wolff 0 - 0 percent

Anthony Perna 0 - 0 percent

District 41

0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent

Tyler Smith 0 - 0 percent

Sara Peterson 0 - 0 percent

Jennie Scott 0 - 0 percent

District 42

0 of 24 precincts - 0 percent

Liz George 0 - 0 percent

Tara Thompson 0 - 0 percent

District 43

0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent

Jacque Pearsall 0 - 0 percent

Chantelle Cory 0 - 0 percent

District 45

0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent

Merleyn Bell 0 - 0 percent

Ken Kerr 0 - 0 percent

District 47

0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent

O.A. Cargill 0 - 0 percent

Sarah Carnes 0 - 0 percent

Jacob Wilson 0 - 0 percent

District 48

0 of 20 precincts - 0 percent

Cheryl Key 0 - 0 percent

Jordan Buck 0 - 0 percent

District 49

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Vicki Gaylor 0 - 0 percent

Miranda Shelton 0 - 0 percent

District 53

0 of 9 precincts - 0 percent

Leslie Bonebreak 0 - 0 percent

Angel Worth 0 - 0 percent

Cyndy Southerland 0 - 0 percent

District 55

0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent

Fernando Zamarripa 0 - 0 percent

Dennis Dugger 0 - 0 percent

District 62

0 of 9 precincts - 0 percent

Nanette Hagen 0 - 0 percent

Larry Bush 0 - 0 percent

District 63

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

Joan Gabelmann 0 - 0 percent

Dwight Cope 0 - 0 percent

District 65

0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent

Sonia England 0 - 0 percent

Brandon Thompson 0 - 0 percent

District 66

0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent

Rusty Rowe 0 - 0 percent

Angela Graham 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:45

