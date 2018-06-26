SQ 788 Advocacy Group Claims Ballots Being Withheld - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SQ 788 Advocacy Group Claims Ballots Being Withheld

An advocacy group for State Question 788 is claiming several polling sites are withholding ballots with the state question on it.

Legalize it Oklahoma said they have received numerous reports "of trickery" at polling places, where voters are not given a second ballot with the state question on it unless they ask for it.

State Question 788 is to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

The group did not specify which polling sites where these reports were coming from.

The state election board said if you are not receiving the ballot with the state question on it, report it to your county election board where your polling station is located.

