Budget analysts give grim projections for US debt levels

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projected that federal debt compared to the size of the economy will reach 78 percent this fiscal year, the highest level in nearly seven decades, and that it will grow sharply from there over the next three decades.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts the debt will grow as government revenue flattens out in the next few years in relation to the size of the economy. Meanwhile, spending on Social Security, Medicare and interest payments will jump.

Keith Hall, the CBO's director, said the prospect of large and growing debt poses substantial risks for the nation and presents policymakers with significant challenges.

For example, the debt could make it more difficult for the U.S. to respond to a financial crisis through tax cuts or spending increases.

The CBO's report emphasized that more of the government's spending in the coming decades will be dedicated to servicing the debt, to the point that interest payments by 2048 could equal spending for Social Security, currently the largest federal program.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cited the report to criticize the tax cuts that went into effect this year.

"The Republican strategy is clear: increase the deficit on behalf of special interests, then use that as an excuse to slash benefits that hardworking Americans have earned," Schumer said. "Democrats will do everything possible to prevent that from happening."

Republicans have said the tax cuts were necessary to grow the economy and would pay for themselves in the long run. They've sought to respond to concerns about spending by trying to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money slated for children's health insurance and other programs, but the measure faltered in the Senate.

CBO's numbers assume that Congress will act to prevent the debt from growing more rapidly by cutting spending and letting many of the recent tax cuts expire.

If tax and spending policies are extended, which is likely, "the fiscal situation will be much more dire," said the Committee for a Responsible Budget, a budget watchdog.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.