Muslims, advocates saddened over court's travel ban decision

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

By JEFF KAROUB

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Maryam Bahramipanah is torn between staying with her husband, who came to Michigan from their native Iran, and returning home to see her mother, who suffered a stroke.

With the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Tuesday to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, she expects that she won't be able to do both.

"I'm very sad," said Bahramipanah, who cried when she heard about the decision. "I don't know what to do. I really don't know. Now it's official and I don't know."

Muslim individuals and groups, as well as other religious and civil rights organizations, expressed outrage and disappointment at the high court's rejection of a challenge that claimed the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority. Protests were being planned or staged across the country.

The travel ban has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower court rulings that had ruled the policy out of bounds and blocked part of it from being enforced. The policy applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said it's clear "that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican" who counseled against it. Heidi Beirich of Southern Poverty Law Center called the ban "hateful and discriminatory," and added that "immigration policy should never be decided based on race or religion."

The effects of the ruling aren't immediately clear, but Detroit-area immigration attorney Farah Al-Khersan expects chaos at border crossings and other points of entry.

"For anybody who has a non-immigrant visa who is here - even someone with a green card - I would not recommend that they leave right now," she said. "Once you're outside of the country and you're trying to come in, that's going to be a problem."

Mark Doss, a lawyer with the International Refugee Assistance Project, said the decision "leaves people in total uncertainty." People wishing to travel from banned countries must apply for waivers to be granted travel documents, but he said the waiver application process remains unclear.

Doss was part of the legal team that sued on behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was detained at New York's Kennedy Airport after the initial ban took effect. Darweesh came from Iraq, where he worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, and his suit led to the first federal judge issuing a temporary stay on the travel ban.

Iraq was later dropped from the list of banned countries, but its status remains a concern for him and Al-Khersan, whose husband is from Iraq, and has Canadian citizenship and a U.S. green card. The couple was detained for several hours after crossing from Canada into the U.S. on the day Trump issued the first travel ban.

"If it wasn't for me arguing all the time ... (my husband) would have gone back" to Canada, she said. "If you don't know your rights or the way immigration works you could be very susceptible to something like that. Most people aren't married to immigration attorneys."

Meanwhile, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a conservative group that supports tighter immigration policies, heralded the Supreme Court decision, calling it "a great victory for the security of the American people and the rule of law."

Bill O'Keefe, Catholic Relief Services' vice president for government relations, said in a statement many of the people seeking refuge in the U.S. are victims of the same terrorists that Americans are trying to fight, and denying them entry won't make the nation safer.

Bahramipanah, the Iranian woman who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, received an H-4 visa, which is given to immediate family of foreign workers in the U.S. Her family had hoped the Supreme Court would end the ban for good this time so her mother would be able to come to the United States to celebrate Bahramipanah's birthday next week.

"My mother told me what do I buy you for your birthday?" Bahramipanah said, choking back tears. "I said just pray that this ban does not hold forever."

___

Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego and intern Stephen Groves in New York City contributed to this report.

___

Jeff Karoub is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeffkaroub and find more of his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeff%20karoub .

