Security Breach Reported At MWC's Utility Online Payment System

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A security breach has been reported to the City of Midwest City. 

The breach has affected Midwest City's utility customer service online payment system. Midwest City said the Click2Gov online applications are at-risk including payments by cards stored in the service's wallet. 

Midwest City said 2,256 customers were affected by the breach. 

Automatic reoccurring payments, payments made over the phone, payments made with bank accounts and payments made in person at the office were NOT impacted. 

Click here for more detailed information.

